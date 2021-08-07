Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.79

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 36672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,501 shares of company stock worth $382,417.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

