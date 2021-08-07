Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50.

Shares of SI stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

