Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells $1,429,312.50 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00.

NYSE:SI opened at $115.77 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $5,893,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after buying an additional 175,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

