Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Insider Sells $1,218,724.56 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SI opened at $115.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

