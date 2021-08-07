Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $141.00.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.41.

SPG opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

