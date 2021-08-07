Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 216,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

