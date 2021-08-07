SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $187.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -375.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.74. SiTime has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 338,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 86,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

