Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Skillz stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Skillz by 74.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

