Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Skillz by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

