Skycoin Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $33.45 million and $2.51 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00126740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00156101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.07 or 1.00222405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00806371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

