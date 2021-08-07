SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

