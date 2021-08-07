Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori Sells 12,591 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SWKS stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,972,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.