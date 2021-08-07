Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

