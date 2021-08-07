SmartCash Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $497,594.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.34 or 0.07030306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.41 or 0.01312717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00351092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00135075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.55 or 0.00610527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00350452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00302487 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

