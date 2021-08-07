SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $438,028.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $438,028.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00859089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041082 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.