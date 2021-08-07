SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q1 2021 guidance at -0.250–0.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.