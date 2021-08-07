Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

SWBI opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

