Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $231,621,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $24,998,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,194,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,961,268.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,962,265 shares of company stock valued at $412,075,057 in the last quarter.

Snap stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

