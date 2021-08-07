Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares $1.23 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $224.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.77. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.