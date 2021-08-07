Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $224.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

