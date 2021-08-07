SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.