Societe Generale Reaffirms Sell Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$30.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.