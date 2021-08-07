Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

