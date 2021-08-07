Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

