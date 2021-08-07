Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.40

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $17.06. Sodexo shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 8,108 shares trading hands.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

