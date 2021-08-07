Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sohu.com worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $3,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $766.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.