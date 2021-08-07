Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $204.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

