SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 7,338 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00.
SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.