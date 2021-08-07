SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 7,338 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.