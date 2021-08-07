SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Accumulate” by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Johnson Rice currently has $325.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $290.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock worth $9,322,727 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

