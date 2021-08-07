Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.53

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and traded as high as $29.99. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 9,065 shares.

SKHHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

