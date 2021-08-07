Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of Sono-Tek stock remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Friday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

