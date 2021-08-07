South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

SJI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 697,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

