Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

