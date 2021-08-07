SP Plus Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

