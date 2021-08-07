SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.