Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 832,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,572. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

