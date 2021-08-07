Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.
Spectrum Brands stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 832,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,572. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
