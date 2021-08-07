Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.14. 120,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,841. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $419.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68.

SPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

