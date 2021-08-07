SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $137.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

