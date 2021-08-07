Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,983 shares of company stock worth $17,448,083 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

