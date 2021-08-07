Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90-2.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 4,627,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

