Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $296.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Square reported second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. The company benefited from strong Cash App engagement and its growing active customer base. Further, increasing bitcoin revenues and strong adoption of Cash Card benefited the results. Additionally, strong momentum across seller ecosystem and online channels, and growing card-present GPV remained tailwinds. Notably, robust online products, such as Square Online, Invoices, Virtual Terminal, and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Higher investments and increasing product development expenses might hurt margins. Rising competition and foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.35.

NYSE SQ opened at $275.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Square by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

