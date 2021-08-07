Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $199.97 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

