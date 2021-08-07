Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.