Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.74 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

