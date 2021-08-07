Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.44 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.