Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCTT opened at $47.60 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

