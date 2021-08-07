Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,010,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 409,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

