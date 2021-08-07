ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 885 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $134.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

