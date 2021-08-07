ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,074,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.17. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

