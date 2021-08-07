ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,074,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,348,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.17. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.