Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAGKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of SAGKF stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

